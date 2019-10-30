Brush Fire Erupts Near Homes in Fullerton

A brush fire erupted near homes in Fullerton Wednesday evening, prompting officers to evacuate nearby residents, authorities said. Sky5 is overhead.

The blaze was reported in the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive shortly before 8 p.m., the Fullerton Police Department said.

Police said homes in the immediate area are being evacuated, but it’s unclear how many homes are affected.

“If you need to be evacuated, you will be contacted by officers,” the Fullerton police said on Twitter.

Gilbert Street was closed down from Rosecrans Avenue to Imperial Avenue due to firefighting efforts.

Another brush fire broke out earlier in Fullerton Wednesday near the Brea Dam. Crews were able to subdue the blaze and stop flames from spreading.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

FFD and FPD are on-scene of another brush fire in the area of Gilbert & Castlewood. Homes in the immediate area are being evacuated. If you need to be evacuated, you will be contacted by officers. Gilbert closed from Rosecrans to Imperial. Fullerton Fire handling all media. pic.twitter.com/kYEUJjIzg3 — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) October 31, 2019