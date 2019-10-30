Crews Ready to Attack Flare-Ups as Gusty Winds Arrive in Getty Fire Area

Firefighters are prepared to make quick work of any Getty Fire flare-ups as gusty winds, possibly up to 80 mph, pick up in the area Wednesday morning.

Crews spent the day Tuesday dousing as many hot spots as possible in an attempt to keep embers from igniting another large fire.

The Getty Fire began when a tree branch fell on some power lines during a strong wind event about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning in the Sepulveda Pass.

Video recorded by a driver on the 405 Freeway captured what is believed to be the start of the fire.

The #GettyFire was likely caused by a tree branch that broke off during the high wind conditions and subsequently landed on nearby powerlines, which resulted in sparking that ignited nearby brush. #LAFD #LAPD #LADWP Details: https://t.co/8bBGPrDN54 pic.twitter.com/3yauqgBmdH — 🅔🅡🅘🅚 🅢🅒🅞🅣🅣 (@PIOErikScott) October 29, 2019

The flames spread quickly, destroying 12 homes and scorching 650 acres in Brentwood and surrounding areas.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Los Angeles Department of Water and Power equipment was not at fault and described the incident as an “act of God.”

About 9,000 homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders in the area Wednesday morning.

All homes, with the exception of the Mountaingate community, remain under mandatory evacuation orders within the following boundaries:

Temescal Canyon Road is the west border Sunset Boulevard is the south border Mulholland Drive is the north border 405 Freeway is the east border



The evacuation orders are still in place due to concerns that some of the seasons most powerful winds will blow through the region Wednesday and Thursday.

An extreme red flag warning went into effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in place until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The combination of powerful offshore winds and dry air is expected to bring “very high fire danger” to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

“It only takes one ember to blow downwind to start another fire,” Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said during a news conference on Tuesday. “Embers have been known to travel several miles,” he said.

Residents under evacuation orders are expected to be kept out of their homes until at least Thursday.