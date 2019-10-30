× Dead Body Found in Burning Sun Valley Home: LAFD

Firefighters working to put out a blaze at a home in Sun Valley Wednesday found a person deceased inside the residence, officials said.

Crews responded around 3:15 p.m. to a one-story home in the 7800 block of North Bakman Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The fire spread after sparking in the rear area of the home. The first 20 firefighters on scene were able to extinguish the flames in about 20 minutes, LAFD said.

Crews soon discovered a person inside the home who was beyond medical help. Officials said the victim died at the scene.

It was unclear whether the person, who appeared to be an adult woman, had suffered injuries related to the fire or was previously deceased.

Coroner’s officials had yet to retrieve the body, according to LAFD.

The fire’s cause was under investigation, and firefighter said they were looking into whether it could be related to the extreme Santa Ana winds whipping Southern California Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available.