BREAKING: Water Fire Damages at Least 1 Structure in Nuevo, Evacuations Ordered
Live: Large Brush Fire Burning in Simi Valley Area Amid Dangerous Winds

Firefighters Working to Protect Reagan Presidential Library From Wind-Driven Easy Fire

Posted 8:41 AM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42AM, October 30, 2019

A spokeswoman for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library says it is being protected by firefighters as a wind-driven wildfire burns nearby in hills northwest of Los Angeles.

The Easy Fire burned dangerously close to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Oct. 30, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The Easy Fire burned dangerously close to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Oct. 30, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Melissa Giller said Wednesday morning that the hilltop library in the city of Simi Valley is safe as the fire burns between Simi Valley and Moorpark, where evacuations have been ordered.

Giller says the portion of the library closest to the fire is a pavilion housing a former Air Force One aircraft.

The portion of the library housing archives faces away from the fire.

Giller says hundreds of goats are brought in each year to the library grounds as a fire prevention method so they can eat away vegetation that can fuel wildfires on the undeveloped portions of the 300-acre (121-hectare) property.

The library has been closed for the day.

The Easy Fire has grown to over 400 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations in the area.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.