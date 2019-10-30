Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a bright idea for Halloween! We’re taking a look at the popular LED costume that racked up over 23 million views on YouTube!

A simple upload had a big impact on one Huntington Beach dad - his DIY costume went viral and now he’s making a living off selling them!

Recently, we visited the headquarters of Glowy Zoey.

This is the busiest season for the company, which has shipped its costume "all around the world," said founder Royce Hutain.

Everything changed for him overnight a few years ago. That's when the former IT professional dressed his then 22 month old daughter in a DIY costume that turned her into a light up stick figure. The video quickly went viral and 23 million views later, the Glowy Zoey LED light suit was born.

Now, he sells them year round, ditching his full time job for some IT consulting on the side.

The suits consist of a black sweatshirt and pants, outfitted with hooks that let you attach flexible LED light strips to.

"If you leave the suit on bright white light, it can last a little over 2 hours, but if you're on a random color mode it can last an easy 8 hours," explained Hutain.

You can also connect the suit to a music controller for an effect that syncs lights to the beat of the sound.

A bright idea - and an entire business - born out of social media! Glowy Zoey suits range from $70 to $180.

