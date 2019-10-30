Gunman Who Killed 3 at Long Beach House Party Fired From Alley Before Fleeing, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The gunman who opened fire on a Long Beach house party Tuesday night, killing three people and wounding nine others, fired on the home from an alleyway before fleeing in a getaway vehicle, police said Wednesday.

The shooter appeared to be firing at victims randomly after approaching on foot from an alley at the rear of the home in the 2700 block of East Seventh Street around 10:45 p.m.

About 25 or 30 people were attending the party at the time of the shooting, Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Three unidentified men, all in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting.

9 wounded victims, including 7 women and two men, were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds, Luna said. The injured victims, none of whom were from Long Beach, ranged between 20 and 49 years of age.

Investigators have not determined if more than one gunman may have been involved in the incident.

The only suspect description they do have is of a man wearing dark clothing who had his face concealed.

The man is believed to have fled in a dark-colored getaway car after running away from the home.

Police arrived at the home within 40 seconds of the shooting report but were unable to locate the suspect, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Investigators do not know what prompted the shooting. “At this stage we have no evidence that this is gang involved whatsoever,” Luna said.

The party, which was initially described as a Halloween party, may also have included a birthday and or some type of office party, Luna said.

Investigators are having a hard time getting consistent stories from others at the party.

Luna described Tuesday night’s scene as “chaotic,” and said he isn’t surprised that witnesses have been telling conflicting stories. “I don’t blame them,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with video from the area Tuesday night to come forward.