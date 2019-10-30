× Heavy Traffic Expected on 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita Valley Area as Crews Battle 30-Acre Brush Fire; 2 NB Lanes Closed

A 30-acre brush fire broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley area near the northbound 14 Freeway Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters had stopped the flames from spreading by 4:20 p.m., less than half an hour after the blaze was reported near the Soledad Canyon Road exit, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze, dubbed the Soledad Fire, scorched dry brush in the same area where the fast-moving Tick Fire burned more than 4,600 acres and damaged or destroyed dozens of structures.

Two northbound lanes were closed south of Soledad Canyon Road, Caltrans said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area to make room for emergency crews trying to get to the blaze.

Authorities said heavy traffic is expected in the area as firefighters work at the site of the fire.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed traffic slightly backed up in the area as firefighters worked around a patch of dry brush that appeared charred by fire.

No further details were immediately available.

BRUSH FIRE | Battalion 22| NB 14 freeway @ Soledad Cyn. Fire is at approximately 30 acres with forward progress stopped @LACOFD assisted by @Angeles_NF | no structures threatened. 2 right lanes closed on NB 14 fwy this is the #SoledadFire pic.twitter.com/d551Mljk7G — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 30, 2019

Traffic Alert: Motorists northbound on Route 14 (Antelope Valley Fwy) please slow down and change lanes for emergency vehicles headed to this new incident near Soledad Canyon Road https://t.co/RvTaqJMw2F — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 30, 2019

UPDATE: Forward progress on this fire is stopped. However, expect heavy traffic through this area as firefighters continue to work. — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) October 30, 2019