Heavy Traffic Expected on 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita Valley Area as Crews Battle 30-Acre Brush Fire; 2 NB Lanes Closed
A 30-acre brush fire broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley area near the northbound 14 Freeway Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Firefighters had stopped the flames from spreading by 4:20 p.m., less than half an hour after the blaze was reported near the Soledad Canyon Road exit, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The blaze, dubbed the Soledad Fire, scorched dry brush in the same area where the fast-moving Tick Fire burned more than 4,600 acres and damaged or destroyed dozens of structures.
Two northbound lanes were closed south of Soledad Canyon Road, Caltrans said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area to make room for emergency crews trying to get to the blaze.
Authorities said heavy traffic is expected in the area as firefighters work at the site of the fire.
Aerial video from Sky5 showed traffic slightly backed up in the area as firefighters worked around a patch of dry brush that appeared charred by fire.
No further details were immediately available.