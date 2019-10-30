High School Football Coach from San Juan Capistrano Accused of Inappropriate Contact With Children

Detectives arrested a football coach from San Juan Hills High School Wednesday amid an investigation in to allegations he has had inappropriate contact with children, including asking them to send images of child pornography, authorities said.

Cole Austin Cazel, 22, of San Juan Capistrano was arrested shortly after noon on suspicion of contacting minors for the purpose of soliciting child pornography, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Cazel has served as an offensive line coach for the school for the past four years, sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said in a written statement.

Detectives launched an investigation after receiving “an anonymous tip about multiple students be victimized by Cazel,” she said.

Deputies feared there may be additional victims in the case who have yet to be identified.

“Due to Cazel having continued access and contact with minors over the past four years, investigators believe there may be additional victims,” Braun said.

Bail was set at $100,000 pending Cazel’s initial court appearance, scheduled Friday in Orange County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7419. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.