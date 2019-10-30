Live: Large Brush Fire Burning in Simi Valley Area Amid Dangerous Winds

Hill Fire in Jurupa Valley Burns 100 Acres and Prompts Mandatory Evacuations

Posted 11:50 AM, October 30, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:29PM, October 30, 2019

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for a small brush fire in Jurupa Valley on Wednesday, when fierce Santa Ana winds were contributing to critical fire weather and blazes across Southern California.

The Hill Fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was last reported at 100 acres and 0% containment.

Residents of an evacuated skilled nursing facility, many in wheelchairs, could be seen awaiting transportation to hospitals in the Hill Fire in Jurupa Valley on Oct. 30, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Santiago Estates Mobile Home Park at 3700 Quartz Canyon Road, Bravo Estates Mobile Home Park at 4080 Pedley Road and an area that’s east of Lindsay Street, north of Galena Street and west of Pyrite Street to the 60 Freeway.

Residents of a skilled nursing facility called Riverside Heights Healthcare Center, many in wheelchairs, could be seen awaiting transportation to hospitals. An employee said the facility had been evacuated.

The 60 Freeway was temporary closed eastbound at Pedley Road and westbound at Pyrite Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division. It was reopened by about 12:10 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

