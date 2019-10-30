Idaho Sending Firefighters, Equipment to Fight California Wildfires

Inmate firefighters from Oak Glen Conservation Camp near Yucaipa, California fight the Easy Fire on Oct. 30, 2019, near Simi Valley. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

Idaho is sending firefighters and equipment to California to fight wildfires.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Tuesday approved sending five fire engines and 17 personnel to California where numerous wind-driven wildfires have been burning.

The approval is part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact agreement Idaho has with California.

The Idaho crews are coming from the Emmett Fire Department, Parma Fire Department, Sand Hollow Fire Department and Weiser Rural Fire Department.

