Some L.A. Homes Covered by Rent Stabilization Ordinance Could Be Rented Out on Airbnb

Los Angeles could loosen one of the key restrictions in its new rules clamping down on Airbnb-type rentals, allowing people to host travelers in some units covered by the Rent Stabilization Ordinance.

The Rent Stabilization Ordinance, which applies chiefly to older apartments in L.A., limits rent hikes annually for tenants. The City Council voted last year to ban such units from being offered up for short stays, part of a broader set of restrictions on short-term rentals. The rules formally went into effect in July, but the city said it would hold off on enforcing them until November.

Now L.A. leaders could ease some of those restrictions — an idea that has heartened some hosts but alarmed tenant advocates who fear it could create a loophole for landlords to exploit.

Under a proposal that received tentative approval Wednesday, Angelenos would be able to rent out a home for short stays, even if it is rent stabilized, as long as it is a unit that they own and occupy.

