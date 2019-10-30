× L.A. Renters Facing Big Hikes Could Get Help From the City Under New Program

Los Angeles will cushion the blow of rent hikes for some tenants facing big increases, under a new program approved Wednesday at City Hall.

The Emergency Renters Relief program is meant to help tenants who are facing “exorbitant” hikes before California implements a new law capping rent increases. Under the program, L.A. will provide payments for up to three months to help eligible tenants who are facing rent increases exceeding 8%, according to housing officials.

“People are being gouged. … They’re having increases of 25, 50% of their rent. To me, that should be an emergency,” Councilwoman Nury Martinez said to applause in the council chambers.

The rental subsidy, which would be paid directly to the landlord, would cover the amount of any increase beyond an 8% hike. (City officials had earlier pegged the amount at 9%, but later adjusted it based on criteria matching the state law.) If a family was facing a 50% rent increase, for instance, the city would cover the amount equal to a 42% increase.

