LAX Apologizes for ‘Unacceptable’ Long Waits for New Uber and Lyft Pickup System

Los Angeles International Airport officials apologized late Tuesday night for an “unacceptable level of service” after travelers using the new Uber, Lyft and taxi pickup system faced gridlock, packed shuttle buses and long wait times for rides.

Tempers ran high as travelers encountered heavy traffic on the way to the new pickup area and wait times for Uber and Lyft that often exceeded an hour. Some travelers said it took them longer to find a ride home than it did to fly to Los Angeles.

“We really, really apologize for people who got caught in that,” said Michael Christensen, LAX’s deputy executive director of operations and maintenance. The new system began operation Tuesday.

Under the new system, travelers must board a shuttle or walk to the new pickup area east of Terminal 1 to get a taxi or be matched with an Uber or Lyft driver.

