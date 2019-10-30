Mark Kriski, KTLA Morning News Weathercaster | Frank Buckley Interviews

Mark Kriski is the weathercaster on LA’s #1 morning news program, the KTLA 5 Morning News. He has been with the program since its inception in 1991. Mark is also a professional boxing and MMA ring announcer, and his voice can be heard on radio and TV commercials and as a radio station imaging announcer. Mark is the recipient of numerous awards including multiple Emmys and was once named Funniest Weatherman in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Times.
During this podcast. Mark talks about his life and career including his early days in broadcasting, and the early days of the KTLA 5 Morning News. He recalls some personal highlights from his time on the program, and he reveals how illness kept him off the air for several months.
