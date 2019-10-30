Nearly 38,000 SCE Customers Without Power Due to Safety Shutoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 38,000 Southern California Edison customers are without power Wednesday morning due to the utility’s public safety power shutoff plan.

The outages are impacting customers in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura and Kern counties.

Another 304,000 customers are being considered for power shutoffs later in the day, SCE stated on their website.

View a complete list of current and possible outages on SCE.com/safety/wildfire/psps

Wednesday’s round of power cuts come on a day in which Southern California is expecting some of the strongest Santa Ana winds in years.

Gusts are expected to approach 80 mph in some areas Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Items to have in your outage supply kit:

◻️ First aid kit

◻️ Bottled water

◻️ Flashlights and batteries

◻️ Non-perishable food

◻️ Manual can opener

◻️ Coolers or ice chests

◻️ Special-needs items

◻️ Battery-operated radio

◻️ Fresh batteries

◻️ External rechargeable battery pack pic.twitter.com/pnVHxWqBZZ — SCE (@SCE) October 30, 2019

Extreme red flag warnings are in place until 6 p.m. Thursday for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Red flag warnings are also in place for San Bernardino and Riverside counties for the same time period.

The red flag warnings indicate there is an increased probability of fire ignition due to warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

The outages are put in place in hopes of preventing any wildfires that could be sparked by any downed or damaged power lines.

A brush fire, dubbed the Easy Fire, did ignite near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Wednesday morning.

It did not appear the SCE had any outages in the area at the time the fire broke out.

There is no word on what caused the fire.