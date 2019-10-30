Watch Live: Pallet Yard Erupts in Flames in South L.A.

Pallet Yard Erupts in Flames in South L.A’s Florence-Firestone Area

Posted 9:33 PM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59PM, October 30, 2019

A fire erupted at pallet yard in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles on Wednesday night, sending flames towering high into the air as firefighters called for reinforcements to keep the blaze from spreading, authorities said.

The flames broke out shortly after 8 p.m. at a business filled with wooden pallets in the 9400 block of South Alameda Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters declared a “second alarm” as they worked to battle the towering flames.

“This extensive fire expands over half of a city block,” fire officials said via social media.

