Pallet Yard Erupts in Flames in South L.A’s Florence-Firestone Area

A fire erupted at pallet yard in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles on Wednesday night, sending flames towering high into the air as firefighters called for reinforcements to keep the blaze from spreading, authorities said.

The flames broke out shortly after 8 p.m. at a business filled with wooden pallets in the 9400 block of South Alameda Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters declared a “second alarm” as they worked to battle the towering flames.

“This extensive fire expands over half of a city block,” fire officials said via social media.

UPDATE: COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE | FS016 | 9400 Blk S Alameda St. #FlorenceGraham | This extensive fire expands over half of a city block. Units are protecting neighboring exposures to mitigate any fire spread. Our colleagues from @LAFD are also on scene assisting. #AlamedaIC pic.twitter.com/kf0Rdt1Z3K — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 31, 2019

COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE | FS016 | 9400 Blk S Alameda St. #FlorenceGraham | Large pallet yard fire with heavy fire throughout. 2nd alarm assignment requested. PIO responding to scene. #AlamedaIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 31, 2019