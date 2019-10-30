Powerful Winds Knock Over at Least 4 Big Rigs on 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County

Intense Santa Ana winds toppled several big rigs on the 15 Freeway near the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officer responded to four separate incidents on the 15, three on the northbound side and one on the southbound side, according to CHP’s incident log.

Three of the big rigs fell over near Sierra Avenue in the Fontana area, while the fourth happened at Glen Helen Parkway in the San Bernardino area, the log showed.

One person complained of pain, but no other injuries were reported, said CHP Officer Boatman.

Crews worked to move the semi-trucks to the side of the road, as it is too windy to attempt to upright them, Boatman said.

Some fuel also spilled along the road, and crews are working to clean up the mess.

A SigAlert has been issued on the southbound 15 south of Sierra, according to Caltrans. The Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Two northbound lanes of the 15 near Glen Helen were closed at one point, but both have been reopened.

The crashes occurred as the strongest Santa Ana event of the season was forecast to hit the Southland. Powerful winds with gusts of up to 70 to 80 mph were expected to hit the area between Tuesday night and Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.