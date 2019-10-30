Sobriety Rebound with Former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams | Keepin’ It Friel

Former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams’ life was thrown off course by drugs and alcohol. He says it all started after his uncle force-fed him liquor at age 8, then raped him. Williams served time in jail for the 2002 accidental shooting death of his limo driver. He’s now coming up on four years sober and is passionate about helping others recover at his “Rebound” treatment center in Florida.

