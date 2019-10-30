Live: Large Brush Fire Burning in Simi Valley Area Amid Dangerous Winds

Sobriety Rebound with Former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams | Keepin’ It Friel

Posted 6:30 AM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29AM, October 30, 2019

Former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams’ life was thrown off course by drugs and alcohol. He says it all started after his uncle force-fed him liquor at age 8, then raped him. Williams served time in jail for the 2002 accidental shooting death of his limo driver. He’s now coming up on four years sober and is passionate about helping others recover at his “Rebound” treatment center in Florida.

Related Show Links

Subscribe to “Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.