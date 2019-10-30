No Evacuations After Crews Control Fullerton Brush Fire: Police

Firefighters were able to subdue a brush fire that broke out near the Brea Dam in Fullerton Wednesday afternoon.

Fullerton police first reported the blaze at about 4 p.m. and said both city and county firefighters were on scene.

About an hour later, police said the fire had been prevented from spreading and was under control.

Officials in Anaheim said they were monitoring the fire, which covered about 2 acres. They said there was no threat to Anaheim.

Police earlier said evacuations were starting, but those efforts were apparently abandoned.

Harbor Boulevard’s northbound lanes remained shut down between Brea Boulevard and Bastanchury Road.

The fire’s cause was under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

The Fullerton Fire is now under control. The forward rate of spread has been stopped. Crews currently “mopping up” and we will report containment percentage shortly. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Southbound Harbor Blvd is now open and northbound remains closed. pic.twitter.com/OCx3sZ1rzk — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) October 31, 2019