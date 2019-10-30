Watch Live: 1,400-Acre Easy Fire Continues to Burn Near Homes Near Simi Valley

No Evacuations After Crews Control Fullerton Brush Fire: Police

Posted 4:32 PM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, October 30, 2019

Firefighters were able to subdue a brush fire that broke out near the Brea Dam in Fullerton Wednesday afternoon.

Fullerton police first reported the blaze at about 4 p.m. and said both city and county firefighters were on scene.

About an hour later, police said the fire had been prevented from spreading and was under control.

Officials in Anaheim said they were monitoring the fire, which covered about 2 acres. They said there was no threat to Anaheim.

Police earlier said evacuations were starting, but those efforts were apparently abandoned.

Harbor Boulevard’s northbound lanes remained shut down between Brea Boulevard and Bastanchury Road.

The fire’s cause was under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

