Dexter Fire Threatens Structures, Prompts Evacuations in Downtown Riverside

Evacuations have been ordered in downtown Riverside due to a river bottom fire that is raining embers near structures on Wednesday, officials said.

The Dexter Fire ignited shortly before noon in the area of Indian Hill Road and Ladera Lane, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Structures on Ladera Lane, Indian Hill Road and Beacon Way are threatened as embers fall in the vicinity, the Fire Department tweeted.

Homes on those streets are all under an evacuation order.

There was no immediate word on acreage, but the blaze was 0% contained as of 1:45 p.m.

Please evacuate homes located on the following streets:

Indian Hill Road

Ladera Lane

Beacon Way

Information to follow.

#DexterFire Update: The fire has zero containment. Still an active structure threat with embers falling into the vicinity of Ladera Lane, Beacon Way and Indian Hill Road. Evacuations are still in place.

