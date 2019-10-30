Dexter Fire Threatens Structures, Prompts Evacuations in Downtown Riverside

Evacuations have been ordered in downtown Riverside due to a river bottom fire that is raining embers near structures on Wednesday, officials said.
The Dexter Fire ignited shortly before noon in the area of Indian Hill Road and Ladera Lane, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
Structures on Ladera Lane, Indian Hill Road and Beacon Way are threatened as embers fall in the vicinity, the Fire Department tweeted.
Homes on those streets are all under an evacuation order.
There was no immediate word on acreage, but the blaze was 0% contained as of 1:45 p.m.
Check back for updates on this developing story.