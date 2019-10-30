Water Fire: Riverside Co. Crews Battle Blaze That Has Burned Multiple Structures in Nuevo

Multiple structures have burned in Nuevo after a small brush fire erupted amid windy conditions on Wednesday morning, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The Water Fire broke out at 7:19 a.m. in the 26000 block of Water Avenue and grew to five acres within an hour, according to the incident page.

It was unclear exactly how many structures have been destroyed or damaged by the flames.

Wildland Fire: RPT @ 7:19 a.m. – 26000 blk Water ave in Nuevo. 5 acres and multiple structures involved. Evacuations on Water ave. More info to follow. #WaterFIRE — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 30, 2019

The Riverside Sheriff’s County Department has responded to evacuate some areas, but no further details about the orders were immediately released.

More than 100 firefighters have been dispatched to battle the blaze. They face challenging weather conditions, including approximately 40 mph winds, according to the incident page.

Check back for updates on this developing story.