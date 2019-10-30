× With Plea Deal, Former Teacher in Panorama City Avoids Jail Time for Child Porn Possession

Through a plea deal, a theater director at a private Catholic school in Panorama City avoided jail time and received probation for possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, authorities said.

Nain Edred Doporto, who worked at Saint Genevieve High School, was sentenced to five years of formal probation and must complete 30 days of community labor, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He has also been ordered to attend one year of sex offender treatment and register as a lifetime sex offender.

More than 600 images of images depicting child pornography were found in his home after the Los Angeles Police Department launched in an investigation in early July.

He was arrested on July 18, and a day later, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: possessing child or youth pornography and possessing more than 600 images of child or youth pornography.

Doporto has pleaded no contest to just the first charge.

His LinkedIn page states he has worked at the high school since 2001. It also indicates he is still working there but the status of his employment remains unclear. The school could not be reached for comment.

LAPD began investigating Doporto after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.