2 Homes Destroyed by Easy Fire Owned by Same Simi Valley Family

A couple and their children's homes located on a ranch in Simi Valley were both destroyed in the Easy Fire.

The blaze, which continues to burn a day after igniting along Tierra Rejada Road early Wednesday, left at least two structures destroyed, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Luis said he learned about the approaching flames when he got a call from his son-in-law, who lived in the other house on the property.

"As soon as I opened the door, I [saw] the fire very close to our house and me and my wife just ran away..." Luis said.

He said he and his wife are immigrants from Mexico and moved into the ranch just nine months ago.

While they escaped the flames, both his and his children's homes were leveled. The horses on the ranch also made it out with help from volunteers.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 31, 2019.