× 2 Killed in Aguanga Travel Trailer Fire

Two people were found dead after firefighters extinguished a burning travel trailer in Aguanga early Thursday, authorities said.

The fire broke out about 1:25 a.m. in the 45000 block of Highway 79 in an unincorporated area in southwest Riverside County, according to Cal Fire.

“Upon arrival the travel trailer was fully involved with threat to vegetation,” Cal Fire officials said via social media. “The fire was contained to the travel trailer.”

Firefighters discovered the bodies of two people while putting out the flames, which destroyed the trailer, officials said.

No description of the victims was available, nor was information regarding a cause of the fire.

#JojobaIncident [UPDATE] 2:25 am – 2 confirmed civilian fatalities in the fire. 1 travel trailer destroyed. Fire resources will remain on scene for approx. 90 minutes. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 31, 2019