× 35-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Harbor City

Authorities are searching for the person who shot and killed a 35-year-old man in Harbor City Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the area of 252nd Street and Normandie Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. to find several people attempting to render aid to a man who was lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man, identified as Joshua Allen Pitts, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the shooter responsible for his death. No description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information was urged to call LAPD Detective Tiffin at 310-726-7884 or Detective Coffee at 310-726-7887. Those who want to leave a tip anonymously can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.