390 Inmates Quarantined Due to Mumps Outbreak at L.A. County Men's Central Jail

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is dealing with an outbreak of mumps at one of its big jails.

The department says Thursday 390 inmates at Men’s Central Jail are under quarantine and being monitored by medical personnel.

As of Wednesday, 18 inmates had tested positive for mumps.

Three members of the department are also being monitored for symptoms including swollen glands that usually occur 16 to 25 days after exposure.

The monitoring began Oct. 22 when an inmate exhibited signs of the illness, but the origin of the virus is still under investigation.

Hundreds of inmates and sheriff’s employees have been given the measles-mumps-rubella vaccination known as MMR.

No other Los Angeles County jail facilities were affected.