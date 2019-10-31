46 Fire in Jurupa Valley Area Possibly Ignited by Vehicle Fleeing Authorities, Sheriff’s Dept. Says

The 46 Fire that ignited near Rancho Jurupa Park in Jurupa Valley and spread into Riverside may have been caused by a vehicle that was involved in a pursuit Thursday Morning, authorities said.

Riverside police were chasing a driver who entered a vacant field in the 4800 block of Crestmore Road in the city of Jurupa Valley, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Flores said.

It was unclear if the suspect’s vehicle crashed but it caught fire shortly after coming to a stop around 12:30 a.m.

Flores said the driver was taken into custody.

Video from the scene showed the car completely engulfed in flames that quickly burned out of control.

“The first on scene resource reported 1/4 acre of vegetation burning with a rapid rate of spread,” Cal Fire said in a written statement as they responded to the 46 Fire.

At least three residential structures and two outbuildings were later destroyed in the fire, which had burned 300 acres and was 5% contained as of 8:25 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

The fire came as the region was under a high wind warning until noon and a red flag warning until 6 p.m.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.