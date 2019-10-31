× 72,000 Southern California Edison Customers Without Power as Wildfire Threat Continues

Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity Thursday as Southern California Edison cut service in an ongoing effort to reduce the risk of power lines sparking wildfires during high wind events.

The outages impacted 72,000 customers across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Kern counties as of 8 a.m., according to the utility’s website.

That’s about 10,000 fewer businesses and homes than the previous night.

An additional 223,000 customers faced the possibility of having their service cut.

View a complete list of current and possible outages on SCE.com/safety/wildfire/psps

Do you live in a high fire risk area? A Public Safety Power Shutoff event may be called if you live in an area that has been deemed as a high-fire threat area by the CPUC. https://t.co/ksLt0z0ZiW 🗺️ 📍 MAP: https://t.co/77BKzrAy2v pic.twitter.com/3WhAmI4s0U — SCE (@SCE) October 31, 2019

Thursday’s preemptive outages came as more strong Santa Ana winds were forecast to blow through the region on another day of anticipated high fire danger.

Multiple wildfires continued to burn in Southern California, including major incidents in San Bernardino, Jurupa Valley and Simi Valley.

Another day of punishing winds are forecast to hit the area, with gusts of up to 70 mph possible in the Santa Monica and L.A. County mountains, and peak gusts of 50 to 60 mph elsewhere, according to the National Weather Service.

Humidity is expected to be between 3 to 10%.

An unprecedented extreme red flag warning that went into effect late Tuesday is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

Much of the Southland will also be under a high wind warning until noon.