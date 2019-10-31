Here’s a List, Map of Wildfires Burning Around Southern California

The strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season so far helped fuel a number of brush fires burning around Southern California this week, including new blazes that ignited early Thursday.
Here’s a list of the incidents firefighters are battling.
Hillside Fire, San Bernardino:
The Hillside Fire was reported about 1:40 a.m. Thursday along Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon, in the northern end of the city.
-Size: 200 acres
-Containment: 0%
-Evacuations: Areas north of 50th Street between Highway 18 and Mayfield Avenue
-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least six homes
-Cause: Under investigation
46 Fire, Jurupa Valley:
The 46 Fire broke out about 12:40 a.m. Thursday along the 5400 block of 46th Avenue. The flames spread to Riverside after jumping over the Santa Ana River.
-Size: 300 acres
-Containment: 0%
-Evacuations: South of Limonite Avenue; West of Crestmore Road; East of Van Buren Boulevard; North of the Santa Ana Riverbottom
-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least three homes and two outbuildings
-Cause: Possibly ignited by a car that caught fire during a pursuit
Easy Fire, Simi Valley:
The Easy Fire broke out about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday near Easy Street and Los Angeles Avenue.
-Size: 1,723 acres
-Containment: 10%
-Evacuations: An area that stretches from 118 Freeway to the north, Olsen and Madera roads to the south, Madera Road to the east and Highway 23 to the west
-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least two structures
-Cause: Under investigation
Getty Fire, Brentwood area:
The Getty Fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard.
-Size: 745 acres
-Containment: 39%
-Evacuations: Lifted
-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 12 homes destroyed, five homes damaged
-Cause: Likely a tree branch that fell on some power lines during high winds
Hill Fire, Jurupa Valley:
The Hill Fire erupted in the area of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday
-Size: 628 acres
-Containment: 30%
-Evacuations: Lifted
-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 2 homes damaged
-Cause: Under investigation
Fullerton Fire:
The small blaze ignited just before 8 p.m. in the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive.
-Size: 11 acres
-Containment: 100%
-Evacuations: Lifted
-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 0
-Cause: Investigators are trying to determine whether a flare gun found near the fire’s ignition sparked the blaze
Tick Fire, Santa Clarita area:
The Tick Fire broke out about 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road in Agua Dulce and spread to Santa Clarita.
-Size: 4,615 acres
-Containment: 100%
-Evacuations: Lifted
-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 29 total, including 24 homes; 46 total, including 40 homes
-Cause: Under investigation
Dexter Fire, Riverside:
The Dexter Fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Ladera Lane and Indian Hill Road and threatened homes in downtown Riverside.
-Size: 30 Acres
-Containment: 0%
-Evacuations: Lifted
-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: None reported
-Cause: Under investigation