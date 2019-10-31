Here’s a List, Map of Wildfires Burning Around Southern California

The strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season so far helped fuel a number of brush fires burning around Southern California this week, including new blazes that ignited early Thursday.

Here’s a list of the incidents firefighters are battling.

Hillside Fire, San Bernardino: 

The Hillside Fire was reported about 1:40 a.m. Thursday along Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon, in the northern end of the city.

-Size: 200 acres

-Containment: 0%

-Evacuations: Areas north of 50th Street between Highway 18 and Mayfield Avenue

-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least six homes

-Cause: Under investigation

46 Fire, Jurupa Valley: 

The 46 Fire broke out about 12:40 a.m. Thursday along the 5400 block of 46th Avenue. The flames spread to Riverside after jumping over the Santa Ana River.

-Size: 300 acres

-Containment: 0%

-Evacuations: South of Limonite Avenue; West of Crestmore Road; East of Van Buren Boulevard; North of the Santa Ana Riverbottom

-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least three homes and two outbuildings

-Cause: Possibly ignited by a car that caught fire during a pursuit

Easy Fire, Simi Valley

The Easy Fire broke out about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday near Easy Street and Los Angeles Avenue.

-Size: 1,723 acres

-Containment: 10%

-Evacuations: An area that stretches from 118 Freeway to the north, Olsen and Madera roads to the south, Madera Road to the east and Highway 23 to the west

-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least two structures

-Cause: Under investigation

Getty Fire, Brentwood area: 

The Getty Fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard.

-Size: 745 acres

-Containment: 39%

-Evacuations: Lifted

-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 12 homes destroyed, five homes damaged

-Cause: Likely a tree branch that fell on some power lines during high winds

Hill Fire, Jurupa Valley:

The Hill Fire erupted in the area of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday

-Size: 628 acres

-Containment: 30%

-Evacuations: Lifted

-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 2 homes damaged

-Cause: Under investigation

Fullerton Fire: 

The small blaze ignited just before 8 p.m. in the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive.

-Size: 11 acres

-Containment: 100%

-Evacuations: Lifted

-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 0

-Cause: Investigators are trying to determine whether a flare gun found near the fire’s ignition sparked the blaze

Tick Fire, Santa Clarita area: 

The Tick Fire broke out about 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road in Agua Dulce and spread to Santa Clarita.

-Size: 4,615 acres

-Containment: 100%

-Evacuations: Lifted

-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 29 total, including 24 homes; 46 total, including 40 homes

-Cause: Under investigation

Dexter Fire, Riverside: 

The Dexter Fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Ladera Lane and Indian Hill Road and threatened homes in downtown Riverside.

-Size: 30 Acres

-Containment: 0%

-Evacuations: Lifted

-Structures Damaged/Destroyed: None reported

-Cause: Under investigation

