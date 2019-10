A fire broke out and threatened homes near Waterman Canyon at the northern end of San Bernardino early Thursday, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Hillside Fire, was reported about 2 a.m. along Highway 18, at Lower Waterman Canyon, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Firefighters got in positions for structure defense as they worked to douse the flames.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene of a VEGETATION FIRE Hwy 18 / Lower Waterman Canyon. BC128 advising 2-3 acres med fuel with a rapid ROS. @SanBernardinoNF taking lead with UOP. Krn — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 31, 2019

San Bernardino (Update): #SBCoFD is entering Unified Command with #BDF and @SanBernardinoPD . The 4 Pre positioned strike teams requested to the incident. This will be the #HillSideFire . Structure defense being put in place. @SanBernardinoNF @CALFIREBDU — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 31, 2019