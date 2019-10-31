Lotto Ticket Sold in Woodland Hills Wins $23 Million Jackpot; Prize Unclaimed

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors in San Lorenzo on Jan. 13, 2016. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Someone who bought a SuperLotto Plus ticket in Woodland Hills scored a $23 million jackpot — but the winner has yet to come forward, officials said Thursday.

The ticket was sold at NJ Smoke Shop at 21773 Ventura Blvd. and matched all six numbers drawn, 36-40-27-35-34, plus the Mega number 13, the California Lottery said in a news release.

The lucky ticket holder must now submit a claim to get the money. If they choose to take the lump sum, they could walk away with about $15.9 million before taxes, according to the Lottery.

NJ Smoke Shop will get a separate bonus of $115,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The last SuperLotto Plus jackpot win was Aug. 31, and that ticket was sold in a Yolo County town called Woodland, officials said.

