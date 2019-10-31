Man Sought in Connection With Deadly Hemet Shooting

Investigators reached out to the public Wednesday for help in tracking down a 40-year-old man they say shot another man to death at a Hemet motel earlier this month.

Stephon Blakely has been identified as a suspect in the shooting, which took place about 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 5 at a motel in the 2600 block of West Florida Avenue, the Hemet Police Department said in a written statement.

Police responded to reports of gunfire when they found the victim, initially described only as a man, who had been shot, officials said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity was not available late Wednesday.

“The suspect, later identified as Stephon Blakely, shot the victim and fled the scene on foot,” according to the statement.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for Blakely’s arrest on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Hemet Police Department Investigator Alvarez at 951-765-2426.

33.747401 -116.999456