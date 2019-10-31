Watch Live: Maria Fire Ignites On Top of South Mountain Near Santa Paula

A new brush fire broke out Thursday afternoon atop South Mountain, just south of Santa Paula, authorities said.

The Maria Fire, as firefighters named the fire, was reported about 6:30 p.m. atop the mountain, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Information regarding size or potential structure threats was not available.

Just a few hours earlier, firefighters made quick work of another fire nearby.

A blaze dubbed the Coronado Fire scorched about a quarter of an acre of brush behind homes along Coronado Circle in Santa Paula on Thursday afternoon before firefighters snuffed it out, officials said.

The Santa Paula Unified School District, which had announced that schools would be open Friday just hours before the Maria Fire broke out as firefighters increased containment of the Easy Fire burning in the Simi Valley area, announced via social media that school officials were monitoring the new fire on South Mountain and would provide updates as needed.

#MariaFire Crews are responding to a brush fire on the top of South Mountain, just South of Santa Paula. pic.twitter.com/ZHeiyZ8xQX — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 1, 2019

The district is aware of the fire on South Mountain and monitoring the situation. We will update you accordingly. https://t.co/poL24izHFo — Santa Paula Unified (@SantaPaulaUSD) November 1, 2019