New Wildfire, Dubbed the 46 Fire, Ignites in Jurupa Valley, Prompting Evacuations

A small but quickly-growing brush fire ignited near Rancho Jurupa Park in Jurupa Valley early Thursday, prompting evacuations of nearby homes, officials said.

A brush fire ignited along the 5300 block 46th Avenue in Jurupa Valley on Oct. 31, 2019. (Credit: @Edgar_f11 on Twitter)

The fire was first reported about 12:40 a.m. along the 5400 block of 46th Avenue, according to Cal Fire.

“The first on scene resource reported 1/4 acre of vegetation burning with a rapid rate of spread,” the agency said in a written statement.

Officials set to work evacuating residents whose homes were threatened by the flames.

Evacuated neighborhoods included:

  • 46th Avenue, between Riverview Drive and Calle Hermosa
  • Riverview Drive, between 46th Avenue and Rio Road
  • Rio Road, between Riverview Drive and Calle Hermosa.
  • Calle Hermosa, between Rio Road and 46th Avenue.

About 75 firefighters attacked the blaze during the early-morning hours, officials said.

Residents of nearby neighborhoods were evacuated, then allowed to return home, as the Hill Fire scorched more than 625 acres, officials said. The Hill Fire was 15% contained early Thursday.

 

