‘Peeping Tom’ Sought in Long Beach

Police in Long Beach are looking for a man believed to be responsible for at least five incidents of “peeping” in the city in recent months, authorities said Thursday.

“Between January 21, 2019 and October 28, 2019, at various times between 9:50 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., the department received reports of an unknown male adult suspect looking into the windows of residences of female adult victims between the ages of 20 and 43 years old,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

“In most of the reported incidents, the suspect(s) approaches an exposed window of a residence, looks inside, makes a verbal remark(s) about the female victim’s physical appearance, then flees on foot,” according to the statement. “Due to the similarities in these incidents, we believe the same suspect or suspects may be involved.”

Four of the crimes took place between July an October in an area bordered by Bellflower Boulevard to the east, Park Avenue to the west, Stearns Street to the north and Pacific Coast Highway to the south, officials said. Once of the incidents took place in January in the area of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street.

The peeper has been described only as a man.

Police reached out to the public in hopes of generating additional clues and identifying suspect.

“Additional patrols have been added to the impacted areas and we are actively working with community partners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of nearby residents and community members,” the statement said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department’s Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368, or dispatch at 562-435-6711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.