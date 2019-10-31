Red Flag Warning May Be Extended for Parts of SoCal Through Friday, but Santa Anas Not Expected Next Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parts of Southern California may continue to experience dangerous fire conditions through at least Friday, but the powerful Santa Ana winds that whipped multiple destructive fires across the region in recent days are not expected to return next week, forecasters said.

The red flag warning that was set to expire 6 p.m. Thursday could be extended through Friday evening into Saturday for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell.

While wind speeds will start weakening around 1 or 2 p.m., the air will remain very dry, Kittell said. Humidities will range between 5 to 8%.

In Simi Valley, where the Easy Fire continued to burn brush for a second day, winds blowing from the northeast are gusting about 40 to 50 mph on the hills. Communities in lower elevations are seeing gusts about 25 to 35 mph, according to NWS.

"Don't let your guard down... be prepared," Kittel said.

Meanwhile, conditions appeared to be calming down in the Inland Empire, where two large fires ignited early Thursday in Jurupa Valley and San Bernardino.

Compared to what the region saw on Wednesday, wind gusts will be weaker at 20 to 25 mph. But conditions are still not ideal as crews battle fires, NWS said.

Forecasters said the red flag warning for San Bernardino and Riverside counties will expire at 6 p.m. Thursday, but winds, which were blowing from the east northeast, could slightly pick up again on Saturday morning.