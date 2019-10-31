Simi Valley Blaze: Evacuation Orders, School Closures Remain in Place as Battle Against Easy Fire Continues



A day after a blaze exploded and blackened hills in Simi Valley, destroying at least two structures but sparing the nearby Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, many residents remained under mandatory evacuation orders Thursday.

The Ventura County Fire Department said as of 6:45 a.m., the Easy Fire had burned about 1,723 acres and was 10% contained. The street closure remained in place on Tierra Rejada Road between Highway 23 and Madera Road.

The “extreme red flag warning” conditions that fueled multiple fires in Southern California on Wednesday is set to be lifted at 6 p.m. Thursday for Los Angeles County. Winds will gust between 40 to 60 mph with humidities expected to drop as low as 1 to 2%, according to the National Weather Service.

Mandatory evacuation orders

While some orders have been lifted, the following areas in Simi Valley, unincorporated Simi Valley and Moorpark were still evacuated as of 6:30 a.m.:

North: Highway 118

South: Olsen / Madera Street

East: Madera Street

West: Highway 23

Residents can enter their address here to see whether or not they’re under mandatory evacuation orders.

School closures

The following school districts will be closed Thursday, according to the Ventura County Office of Education:

• ACE (Camarillo)

• Bridges (Thousand Oaks)

• Briggs School District

• CAPE (Camarillo)

• Conejo Valley Unified School District

• Fillmore Unified School District

• Hueneme Elementary School District

• Ivy Tech (Moorpark)

• Las Virgenes Unified School District

• MATES (Thousand Oaks)

• Moorpark College

• Mesa Union School District

• Moorpark Unified School District

• Mupu School District

• Oak Park Unified School District

• Ocean View School District

• Oxnard School District (K-8)

• Oxnard Union High School District

• Pleasant Valley School District

• Rio School District

• Santa Clara Elementary School District

• Santa Paula Unified School District

• Simi Valley Unified School District

• University Preparation (Camarillo)

• Ventura College East Campus

• Vista Real Charter High, Simi Center

Meanwhile, Oxnard College, Ventura College and the District Administrative Center will be open Thursday, the county’s Community College District said.

Evacuation centers

Residents can stay in the following evacuation centers:

• Thousand Oaks Community Center

2525 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks

• Rancho Santa Susana Community Center

5005 E Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley

The following shelters were available to accept animals as of early Thursday:

Ventura County Fairgrounds (accepting large animals in a limited capacity)

10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

Earl Warren Showgrounds (large animals)

3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara

Camarillo Adoption Center (small animals)

600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo