Swapping Ghost Stories with JoJo Wright | The News Director’s Office

Things get spooky on this Halloween episode of the podcast! Jason and Bobby swap ghost stories with JoJo Wright, KIIS-FM radio personality and host of the Paranormalish podcast. JoJo talks about his fascination with the paranormal, how he got into ghost hunting, and shares some of the chilling tales he’s encountered during his exploration into ghosts and UFOs. JoJo also tells about some wild celebrity interactions he’s had on his popular JoJo on the Radio program.

