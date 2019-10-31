Teen Totals Convertible 6 Hours After Getting His Driver’s License: Fullerton Police

A teenager trying to beat a yellow light wound up smashing his car into a light pole — just six hours after getting his driver’s license, police said Thursday.

The collision occurred around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hermosa Drive and Harbor Boulevard, said Fullerton Police Lt. Jon Radus.

The 18-year-old driver was trying to make it through the light when he hit another car, Radus said.

Neither driver was seriously hurt, but photos released by the Police Department show the teen’s convertible was mangled, with its side wrapped around the pole and windshield smashed.

“As you can see from the photos, the driver was incredibly lucky,” police wrote when posting the photo on Instagram. “He walked away from this collision without injury for one reason and one reason only: he was wearing his seatbelt.”

Radus later said the teen suffered some injury, but only minor.