Thai With A Twist With Kris Yenbamroong of NIGHT+MARKET | California Cooking

Posted 6:17 AM, October 31, 2019

This week on California Cooking, Jess is sitting down with the chef and owner of NIGHT+MARKET, Kris Yenbamroong. Kris has made quite the name for himself with his L.A. take on Thai food. Kris grew up working in his family’s restaurant on Sunset Blvd. before opening NIGHT+MARKET. He talks about the ups and downs of the restaurant biz, the person who single handedly helped put NIGHT+MARKET on the map, and the Oscar-winning actress who he calls his “noodle bae.”

