3 Men Killed in Long Beach House Party Shooting Identified as Search Continues for Gunman

Authorities on Thursday identified three people who were killed when a gunman in an alleyway fired randomly at partygoers at a Long Beach home earlier this week.

The three men were Maurice Poe Jr., 25, of Long Beach, Melvin Williams, 35, of Gardena, and Ricardo Torres, 28, of Inglewood, according to a police news release.

First responders arrived at the chaotic scene on the 2700 block of East Seventh Street within a minute after getting the call late Tuesday, but the gunman had fled in a dark-colored vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Nine people, seven women and two men, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were unknown Thursday afternoon.

After the shots rang out, nearly 100 first responders and volunteers descended on the scene where 25-30 people had been attending a party.

Video showed officers helping partygoers, many of whom appeared shocked. Several people could be seen lying on stretchers and being treated outside the home as a large crowd gathered and firetrucks and patrol cars swarmed the neighborhood.

Officers quickly began canvassing the neighborhood, looking for witnesses and surveillance footage that may lead them to the gunman, Long Beach Police said.

Investigators have not determined if more than one shooter may have been involved in the incident, the department said Wednesday.

The gunman was only described as a man wearing dark clothing who had his face concealed.

Authorities said detectives don’t have any evidence indicating the shooting may have been a gang-related.

Because of the incident, the department has assigned more officers to patrol the area, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to immediately contact Long Beach Police Department detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Collier at 562-570-7244.