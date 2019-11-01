× 2 Fires at Same Apartment Complex Believed to Be Set on Purpose, Corona Fire Officials Say

The Corona Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in its investigation into two fires that occurred at the same apartment complex two days apart.

Evidence uncovered by fire investigators indicates both fires were intentionally set. The fires burned at the Penrose Apartment Community, located at the corner of River Road and North Cota Street.

The first fire happened at 11:46 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, causing serious damage to four vehicles and a carport. The second happened at 1 a.m. Monday and destroyed one vehicle.

Both fires were put out quickly and no one was injured, according to the Fire Department.

Anyone with information, photos or video of either fire are asked to contact the Corona Fire Department’s fire investigator, Travis Boan at 951-736-2219 or email him at Travis.Boan@CoronaCA.gov.

