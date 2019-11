Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four people were hurt in a car-to-car shooting in Pasadena late Friday, authorities said.

Two of the victim were shot and two others were injured by flying gas following the shooting, which took place about 9:30 p.m. along Navarro Avenue, in the area of Howard Street, according to Pasadena Police Department officials.

At least one of the victims ran from the scene and called for help from another nearby street, officials said.