3 Dead, 1 Injured in Rollover Crash Involving LAPD Pursuit Near Echo Park Lake

A crash that involved a police pursuit near Echo Park Lake early Friday left three people dead and one in critical condition, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene around 4 a.m. and worked on extricating the occupants of a vehicle that had turned over on Rampart Boulevard near the northbound 101 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol has blocked the on- and off-ramps at Rampart Boulevard.

The incident was “reported to be related” to a Los Angeles police pursuit, the Fire Department said.

Three people were pronounced dead on the scene and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. All are believed to be in their 20 or 30s.

Authorities provided no further details.

SIGALERT: NB US-101 RAMPART BLVD ONRAMP AND OFFRAMP BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO LAPD POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) November 1, 2019