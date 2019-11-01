Live: Officials Provide Update on Maria Fire Burning in Ventura County

Anonymous Donor Pays Off All Student Lunch Debt at O.C. School District

A student hold a lunch tray at a school cafeteria in this file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The holiday may still be a few weeks away, but numerous families in the Ocean View School District are giving thanks after an anonymous donor stepped forward this week to pay off the district’s entire student lunch debt.

The district — which has campuses in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Westminster and Midway City — received the $7,813.50 check Tuesday, according to a press release.

Although Ocean View “works diligently with families to reconcile negative balances and children are always provided a meal,” the donation “will impact more than 200 families that were struggling with negative lunch balances,” the district added.

“We are so grateful for this unexpected gift, and the spirit in which the donation was made is truly inspiring,” Supt. Carol Hansen said in a statement.

