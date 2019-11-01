× Critical Fire Weather Conditions Remain Despite Subsiding Winds and Cooler Temperatures

Critical fire weather conditions are expected to continue into the afternoon across much of Ventura County and western Los Angeles County as the Maria Fire continues to burn, authorities said Friday.

At the tail end of a Santa Ana wind event, more than 500 firefighters are continuing to battle the brush fire on South Mountain, north of Somis in Santa Paula that broke out on Thursday evening.

The winds have subsided a bit and the cold temperatures have reduced the fire’s ability to move downhill aggressively, the Ventura County Fire Department said. A brief wind shift blew embers into the river bottom near the fire, they said.

Officials warned of unhealthy air quality in Ventura County caused by the Maria Fire.

Recent GOES-West satellite imagery of the #MariaFire east of Ventura, CA. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to continue into the afternoon across much of Ventura County and western Los Angeles County. Full outlook: https://t.co/Sz3kcimY7F #CAwx #CAFire pic.twitter.com/BDszkEdDGz — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) November 1, 2019

Smoke advisories were lifted for the Getty Fire, Hill Fire, 46 Fire and Hillside Fire, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced Friday.

An air quality advisory remained in place in the Coachella Valley, however, as the Martinez Fire continued to burn in Riverside County, according to AQMD. Smoke from the Martinez Fire has been impacting Thermal, La Quinta and Mecca, as well as communities near the Salton Sea, the agency said.

Towards Friday evening and Saturday morning, winds are expected to come from the north and push smoke southward toward the Salton Sea, authorities said.

Air quality will likely continue to change while there are active fires and shifting winds. Children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, emphysema and heart disease are most impacted the unhealthy air quality, the Ventura County Public Health Department said in a health advisory Friday.

To decrease exposure to wildfire smoke and to limit harmful effects from smoke, the department urged the public to limit time outside and stay indoors as much as possible. In addition, they said to seek shelter in buildings with filtered air or to move to areas outside the region less impacted by wildfire smoke until smoke levels subside, if possible.

“If you smell smoke or see ash falling, it’s best to be inside. People with heart or lung disease are at particular risk from smoke exposure,” said Dr. Robert Levin, Ventura County’s Public Health Officer.