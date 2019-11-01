Live: Officials Provide Update on Maria Fire Burning in Ventura County

Dr. Sarah E. Hill on Her New Book ‘This is Your Brain on Birth Control’

Posted 10:31 AM, November 1, 2019
A leading researcher in the dynamic and rapidly expanding field of evolutionary psychology Sarah E. Hill, PhD  joined us live with insight from her new book “This is Your Brain on Birth Control – The Surprising Science of Women, Hormones, and the Law of Unintended Consequences”  This is an enlightening book that verifies what millions of women have always suspected, but no one confirmed to them until now: the pill changes women. The book is available on Amazon.

You can also visit her website or follow her on social media @SarahEHillPHD

