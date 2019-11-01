× Driver Killed After Collision with Semitruck in Highland

A driver who was extricated from his vehicle after a collision with a semitruck in Highland on Halloween had died, police said Friday.

Deputies responded to a vehicle versus semitruck collision on the 27000 block of Fifth Street about 10:23 p.m. Thursday, according to a Highland Police Department news release.

After the driver was extracted from the smaller vehicle, medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on scene. He was transported to Loma Linda Medical Center, where he died soon after, according to deputies.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the semitruck remained at the scene.

Anyone with information can call the department at 909-425-9793. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach the We-Tip Hotline by calling 800-782-7436 or visiting www.wetip.com.