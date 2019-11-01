× FAA Approves Bulk of Development Plan for Clippers’ Inglewood Arena

As the legal fight rages over the billion-dollar arena the Clippers want to build in Inglewood, plans for the project are moving forward.

The Federal Aviation Administration determined last month that 37 applications covering the bulk of the proposed Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center pose no hazard to air navigation. The green-lighted structures include a hotel, parking garages, retail buildings and signage.

Nine additional applications are pending for the 900,000-square foot arena that would be the centerpiece of the privately financed project. The highest point of the structure near the intersection of West Century Boulevard and South Prairie Avenue would be 144 feet above ground and 235 feet above sea level, according to documents filed with the FAA.

A spokesman for the developers said they “remain confident” the arena will open in 2024. The lease the Clippers have to play at Staples Center expires the same year.

