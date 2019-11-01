Red flag warning conditions are expected to end Friday evening. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on Nov. 1, 2019.
Friday Forecast: Red Flag Warning Continues
-
Critical Fire Weather Will Remain in SoCal at Least Through Friday; SCE Power Cuts Continue
-
Red Flag Warning Extended Through Saturday for Parts of L.A., Ventura Counties, But Winds Expected to Diminish
-
Thousands Still in the Dark Due to SCE Public Safety Power Shutoffs in SoCal Amid Red Flag Warnings, Fires
-
Red Flag Warning Extended for Parts of SoCal Through Friday, but Santa Anas Not Expected Next Week
-
LAPD Will Clear Homeless Camps in Fire Danger Zones as Santa Ana Winds Hit
-
-
More Than 31K SoCal Edison Customers Without Power as Critical Fire Weather Threatens the State
-
No Rain in Sight for Southern California for Next Few Weeks, Keeping Fire Danger High
-
Powerful Santa Ana Winds, Wildfires Creating Hazardous Air Quality in Parts of SoCal
-
Some Schools in Ventura, San Bernardino Counties Closed Thursday Amid Fire Weather
-
72,000 Southern California Edison Customers Without Power as Wildfire Threat Continues
-
-
Extreme Red Flag Warning: Strongest Santa Ana Winds of the Season Set to Hit SoCal With Gusts of up to 80 MPH
-
Red Flag Warning Issued as SCE Considers Power Shutoffs for More Than 41K Customers Amid High Winds, Fire Risk
-
25 Million Californians Under Red Flag Warnings as Fires Burn Across the State